Ask NewsBytes
Ridhi Gavde

Ridhi Gavde

Asked on 20 January, 2020

When did KL Rahul make his international debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Rahul made his international debut in December 2014, in a Test against Australia.

Surabhi Malhotra

Surabhi Malhotra

Asked on 20 January, 2020

How many Test matches has Rahul played?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Rahul has played 36 Tests so far.

Ridhi Sen

Ridhi Sen

Asked on 20 January, 2020

What is Rahul's Test average?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Rahul averages 34.6 in Tests.

Sanvi Tata

Sanvi Tata

Asked on 20 January, 2020

Which IPL team does Rahul play for?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Rahul plays for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the IPL.

