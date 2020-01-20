20 Jan 2020
Virat Kohli wants to continue with KL Rahul as wicket-keeper
Sports
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni remains one of the greatest wicket-keeper batsmen in the history of the game.
And everyone knew it would be close to impossible to fill in his shoes
However, a new contender in the form of KL Rahul has emerged post his performance against Australia.
In the same light, captain Virat Kohli has also backed him to take this role.
Balance
Rahul brings balance to the team, feels Kohli
Speaking on having Rahul as the wicket-keeper batsman, Kohli said that the former brings balance to the playing XI, both as a wicket-keeper and a batsman.
"He has come into the slot and he has done well. So, we will have to persist with that a little bit and see where that takes us and not necessarily be confused," he said.
Quote
We will go ahead with that for a while: Kohli
"I think a lack of clarity in terms of positions has really hurt us. Now that we understand that this feels right, we will go ahead with that for a while and figure out if this is the right thing to do," added Kohli.
Reference
Kohli compares the current scenario with that in 2003
Speaking further on the topic, Kohli also compared Rahul's situation with former Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rahul Dravid.
"If you look at the 2003 World Cup where Rahul bhai started keeping, the balance became different because you could play an extra batter and guys at the top could really play positive cricket," he continued.
Rahul's career
Rahul has been enjoying a good outing with Team India
As far as Rahul's international career is concerned, he has been enjoying a fine outing with Team India.
In 29 ODIs, he has scored 1,035 runs at an average of 43.1, including three centuries and six half-centuries.
In T20Is, he has played 33 innings matches, scoring 1,237 runs at an amazing average of 44.2, including a couple of centuries and nine half-centuries.
Rahul post WC
Rahul has been rock solid following 2019 ICC World Cup
Post the 2019 ICC World Cup, Rahul has been phenomenal across formats.
He has played 18 matches across formats, scoring 790 runs at a good average of 43.88, including a century and six half-centuries.
His best performance has come in the ODIs, scoring 331 in six innings at a glorious average of 55.16, including a ton and a couple of half-centuries.
Rahul as WK
Rahul's performance as wicket-keeper has been commendable
As for Rahul as a wicket-keeper, he has been behind the stumps on just a couple of occasions, with five dismissals, including four catches and a stumping.
Meanwhile, batting at number five, Rahul has scored 87 runs in a couple of innings, at an average of 43.50, including a half-century.
However, he has the best average as an opener, of 46.53.