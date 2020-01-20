20 Jan 2020
Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis might retire from Tests soon
Sports
South Africa have been enduring one of the worst periods in recent times.
They are on the verge of another series defeat, as they trail 1-2 against England, with a Test to go.
To add to their woes, their skipper and seasoned batsman Faf du Plessis might retire soon.
He said the final Test against England could be his last at home.
Final Test
Faf could retire from Tests in July
Speaking on his future, Faf admitted that the Windies tour in July could be his last in the format, while he could also opt-out of captaincy during the series.
"Most probably after that, Test cricket will be something that won't see me. That's a decision I will make then. For me now it's to be as strong as possible," he said post the loss.
Quote
I have committed until the T20 World Cup: Faf
"I have committed until the T20 World Cup. There isn't a lot of Test cricket left this year: one massive Test where we need everyone to be as strong as possible, [and] afterward, there is quite a big gap," added du Plessis.
No pull-off
Faf wants to hold the fort for Proteas
Speaking on his situation regarding the final Test in Johannesburg, du Plessis refused to give up and said that while he would be under pressure, he usually plays his best under such circumstances.
About about the current scenario, he said "I felt that the team has needed a leader to stand up and guide the ship through a difficult time."
Faf's records
Some records held by Faf in international cricket
As for some records held by du Plessis in international cricket:
- He holds the record for playing the most innings across formats before scoring a duck (108).
- Also, he became the first batsman to play 100 innings across formats before scoring a duck.
- He is the first captain to score a century in the Day-Night Test.
3rd Test
How did the 3rd Test pan out?
Winning the toss and opting to bat, England posted 499/9, courtesy twins centuries from Stokes (120) and Pope (135*).
However, Proteas were bundled out for 209, thanks to 5/51 by Bess.
After being enforced a follow-on, it was English skipper Joe Root, whose surprise spell of 4/87 absolutely destroyed the South African batsmen, as they lost by an innings.