Pari Bhatnagar

Pari Bhatnagar

Asked on 20 January, 2020

When did Faf du Plessis make his Test debut?

Du Plessis made his Test debut in November 2012, against Australia.

Shaurya Rangarajan

Shaurya Rangarajan

Asked on 20 January, 2020

What is du Plessis's Test average?

Du Plessis averages 40.2 in Tests.

Diya Singh

Diya Singh

Asked on 20 January, 2020

When did du Plessis become Test captain.

Du Plessis became South Africa's Test captain in August 2017.

Diya Jindal

Diya Jindal

Asked on 20 January, 2020

Which IPL team does du Plessis play for?

Du Plessis plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL.

