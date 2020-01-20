Australian Open 2020: A look at some interesting facts
Sports
The 108th edition of the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open, is underway.
As the Slam promises to live up to its expectations, this edition would, once again, witness some interesting records.
However, how much do you know about the tournament?
Here, we take a look at some facts presented to us by Opta.
Nole at semis
Watch out for Novak Djokovic in the semis
In case you don't know, Serbia's Novak Djokovic is the most successful men's singles player in the tournament, having won it on record seven occasions.
However, what is even more interesting is that every time he has reached the semis of the tournament, he has gone on to win the title.
As of now, the mantra is to stop him prior to the semis.
Serena-Azarenka
Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka hold a special since 2005
Among women, Serena Williams has won the most Australian Open titles in the Open Era (7).
However, since 2005, Williams, along with Victoria Azarenka, are the only two players to have won the tournament after entering it as the number one player.
While Williams won it twice (2010 and 2015), for the same, Azarenka achieved the feat in 2013.
Nadal & Murray
Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray possess a runners-up special
Talking about the last 10 Australian Opens, there comes up another unique observation.
It has been either of Rafael Nadal or Andy Murray to finish as the runners up in nine of the last 10 editions.
While Nadal has done so on four occasions, Murray has been on five.
Marin Cilic is the only other runner-up during this period, in 2018.
Do you know?
Only three women have won the title successively since 2000
Since 2000, 12 women have won the AO singles title. However, Azarenka, Serena and Jennifer Capriati are the only woman to have won the tournament on successive occasions. Azarenka won it in 2012, 2013, Serena won it in 2009, 2010 and Capriati in 2001, 2002.
Information
Lleyton Hewitt and Mark Edmondson among final Aussies
The last time an Australian won the men's single title was Mark Edmondson in 1976, as he beat fellow Australian, John Newcombe. Meanwhile, the last Australian to ever play the final was Lleyton Hewitt, who lost in 2005 to Russia's Marat Safin.