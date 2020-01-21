Australian Open 2020: The major happenings on Day 2
The Australian Open 2020 got off to a frantic start on Monday with the top brass in both men's and women's singles dishing out some superb performances.
The likes of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams registered easy wins.
The momentum was carried on to Day 2.
Several big guns progressed to the second round.
Here are the major happenings.
Sharapova
Problems continue for Maria Sharapova
Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova's first-round exit means she is set to drop out of the world's top 350.
The Russian, who won at Melbourne Park in 2008, lost 3-6, 4-6 to Croatian 19th seed Donna Vekic.
It was Sharapova's second outing since September's US Open because of a shoulder injury.
She isn't sure whether this could be her last appearance here.
Women's singles
Women's singles: Pliskova, Keys and Bencic progress
World number two Karolina Pliskova overcame Kristina Mladenovic 6-1, 7-5 to reach the second round.
Pliskova maintained her 100% record this season after bagging the Brisbane International title this month.
10th seed Madison Keys beat Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-1. She was joined by sixth seed Belinda Bencic, who powered past Anna Karolína Schmiedlová 6-3, 7-5.
Ons Jabeur beat 12th seed Johanna Konta 6-4, 6-2.
Quote
I was fortunate to get myself to be here: Sharapova
"I was fortunate to get myself to be here and thanks to [the organisers for] allowing me to be part of this event. It's tough for me to tell what's going to happen in 12 months' time," said Sharapova, who was given a wildcard.
Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal cruises into Australian Open second round
Men's world number one Rafael Nadal cruised into the Australian Open second round with a straightforward victory.
The Spaniard beat Bolivia's Hugo Dellien 6-2, 6-3, 6-0 against his 72nd-ranked opponent.
"For me personally it has been a very positive start," the 33-year-old said.
"What you want is to win in the first round and, if you can do it in straight sets, even better."
Men's singles
Thiem leads charge, wins for Cilic, Wawrinka and Schwartzman
Fifth seed Dominic Thiem made it to the second round after beating Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 7-5, 6-2.
Veteran Stan Wawrinka was made to sweat in a 7-5, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 show against Damir Dzumhur.
31-year-old Marin Cilic sealed a 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Corentin Moutet.
14th seed Diego Schwartzman beat Lloyd Harris 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.