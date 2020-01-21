Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of T20Is against New Zealand
Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the upcoming T20Is against New Zealand due to a shoulder injury.
He had picked up the injury in the final ODI against Australia in Bengaluru on Sunday. Notably, he did not even come to bat.
Meanwhile, no replacement has been named for him as of yet.
Here are further details on this.
Injury
Details about the injury
The injury happened in the fifth over of the Australian innings when Aussie skipper Aaron Finch played a shot towards covers off Jasprit Bumrah's delivery.
Dhawan, who was stationed in the region, dived to save runs.
However, in the process, he landed awkwardly on his left shoulder, thus injuring himself.
He was immediately taken off the field and was replaced by Yuzvendra Chahal.
Replacement
Samson, Mayank and Shaw in contention for replacement
It is being believed that there might not be any replacement for Dhawan in T20Is.
However, as per ESPNCricinfo, the likes of Sanju Samson, Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw are in contention for the ODIs as well.
It is being understood that the selectors want to see if Dhawan can recover on time for the ODIs, before announcing a replacement.
Previous injury
Dhawan has suffered several injuries of late
This is the third injury Dhawan has suffered in a span of 12 months.
He was ruled out midway of the 2019 ICC World Cup, where he had suffered a thumb fracture.
Later that year, he also suffered a knee injury in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, ruling him out of the limited-overs series against Windies.
He made a comeback against Sri Lanka.
Performance
Despite injuries, Dhawan had a decent season in 2019
Despite the injuries, Dhawan had a decent season in 2019.
In 33 innings (ODIs and T20Is), he scored 1,109 runs at an average of 34.65, including five half-centuries and a couple of tons.
In the ODIs, he scored 753 runs in 19 innings at an average of 41.83, including the two tons and four half-centuries.
Notably, he did not play a Test.
Replacement
India are set to play five T20Is against New Zealand
India will be touring New Zealand for a full-fledged series, starting with five T20Is. The first T20I will be played on January 24.
Wicket-keeper batsman Samson is likely to replace Dhawan. However, it is unlikely he would find a place in XI.
KL Rahul will don the big gloves as well as open the innings alongside vice-captain Rohit Sharma.