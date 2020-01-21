India
Pari Saxena

Pari Saxena

Asked on 21 January, 2020

When did Sachin Tendulkar retire?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Tendulkar retired in 2013.

Pranav Kadam

Pranav Kadam

Asked on 21 January, 2020

Does Tendulkar still play in the IPL?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

No, Tendulkar is retired from IPL as well.

Ayaan Mistry

Ayaan Mistry

Asked on 21 January, 2020

Where is Viswanathan Anand currently ranked?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Anand is currently ranked 15th in the world.

Aadhya Rangan

Aadhya Rangan

Asked on 21 January, 2020

Which year did Anand win the Grandmaster title?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Anand won the Grandmaster title in 1987.

