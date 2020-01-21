#ChampionsInBlue: India thrash Japan, win second consecutive match
The Indian U-19 cricket team thrashed Japan in the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup at the Manguang Oval in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.
This was Team India's second successive win in the tournament.
In this Group A encounter, India were all over Japan and bowled them out for just 41.
The team chased down the target shortly.
Here's more on the same.
Spinner Bishnoi highly effective with the ball
Japan kept losing wickets from the beginning and never quite managed to get any sort of hold.
The minnows didn't have an answer with premier pacer Kartik Tyagi and spinner Ravi Bishnoi (4/5) doing the damage.
Bishnoi, in particular, was highly effective with the ball.
He ripped apart the middle order which included a double-wicket maiden in the 10th over.
Kartik Tyagi steals Japan's thunder with some effective bowling
Tyagi (3/10) came into the tournament as one of the most feared pacers.
The pacer, who claimed 1/27 against Sri Lanka U-19 team in the first match, gave India the perfect start.
His inswinger was too good for Japan's captain Marcus Thurgate.
His fuller delivery saw Neel Date get trapped LBW off the very next ball.
Tyagi was superb in his approach.
Japan script unwanted record after sorry batting show
Akash Singh and Vidyadhar Patil shared three wickets between them.
It was an all-round show by the Indian cricket team and the decision to bowl first paid off.
There were five Japanese batsmen dismissed for zero, whereas, the highest score was 7.
Japan equaled the likes of Canada and Bangladesh U-19 teams to notch the joint-second lowest total in the tournament's history (41 each).
Team India get past the target to seal second victory
India chased down the target of 42 in style.
This was pretty easy for India as they sit atop Group A in the points table.
India's final group match is against New Zealand U-19.
Earlier, Team India beat Sri Lanka by a staggering 90 runs at the same venue.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was the top run-scorer (59) against the Lankans, was superb once again.
Bishnoi stands out for Team India
India bowl Japan out for 41!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 21, 2020
Ravi Bishnoi the star recording figures of 8-3-5-4 🔥 #U19CWC | #INDvJPN | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/XoPc3lQk3v