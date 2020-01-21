I'm letting the team down, says Rabada after one-match ban
South African spearhead Kagiso Rabada feels he has let down the side after being handed a demerit point for excessive celebration after the wicket of England captain Joe Root.
The incident had occurred in the recently-concluded third Test against England.
Rabada's collection of another point resulted in him being banned for the fourth Test.
Here's more on the same.
Rabada handed one demerit point, gets one-Test ban
The right-arm pacer screamed next to the England skipper after bowling him for 27.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) handed Rabada one demerit point, which means he now has four in a two-year period.
This has resulted in his one-Test ban.
After the day's play, Rabada went on to admit to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Andy Pycroft.
Rabada violated Article 2.5 of the code
The fast bowler was found to have violated Article 2.5 of the code, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his or her dismissal during an international match".
SA to miss Rabada in upcoming fourth Test
South Africa will miss Rabada dearly in the fourth Test match, starting Friday.
The Proteas need to level the series after a heavy defeat in the third test at Port Elizabeth on Monday.
They trail by a 2-1 margin in the series.
Rabada said he didn't expect to get a demerit point.
He also said he has let down SA and himself.
I'm letting the team down, says Rabada
"It was something I didn't expect," Rabada said to Reuters on Tuesday.
"Whether it was the right thing to ban me or the wrong thing, the reality is that I'm banned. It cannot keep happening because I'm letting the team down and I'm letting myself down. That's why it hurts so much."
How the demerit points accumulated for Rabada?
Rabada had previously received demerit points in the bad-tempered 2018 Test series against Australia at home.
The series was marred with the ball-tampering scandal involving Aussie players
The third resulted from his celebration on dismissing Shikhar Dhawan in 2018.
Meanwhile, this is the second time that Rabada has been banned on basis of demerit points.
The first instance happened in 2017.
How did the third Test pan out?
Winning the toss and opting to bat, England posted 499/9, courtesy twins centuries from Stokes (120) and Pope (135).
However, Proteas were bundled out for 209, thanks to 5/51 by Bess.
After being enforced a follow-on, it was English skipper Joe Root, whose surprise spell of 4/87 absolutely destroyed the South African batsmen, as they lost by an innings.