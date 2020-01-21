India
Ajay Pawar

Ajay Pawar

Asked on 21 January, 2020

How many Grand Slams has Maria Sharapova won?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Sharapova has won five Grand Slams to date.

Devansh Kapoor

Devansh Kapoor

Asked on 21 January, 2020

When was the last time Sharapova won a Slam?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Sharapova's last Slam win came during the 2014 French Open.

Tejas Jhadav

Tejas Jhadav

Asked on 21 January, 2020

Which is Sharapova's most successful Slam?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Sharapova has won the French Open the most, on two occasions.

Angel Powar

Angel Powar

Asked on 21 January, 2020

When did Sharapova last win the Australian Open?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Sharapova won the Australian Open just once, in 2008.

