New Zealand-India T20Is: Players to watch out for
Sports
India are set to face New Zealand in a five-match T20I series, starting January 24.
Post the ICC World Cup 2019, India have been unbeaten across T20I series.
Team India won four T20I series and drew one against South Africa.
After the success against Australia, Virat Kohli's side will be aiming to start the tour well.
Here are the players to watch out for.
Kohli and Rohit
Kohli and Rohit could have a major say once again
The two senior cricketers broke many records in the recently-concluded ODIs against Australia and were at their best.
Against the Kiwis, their performances will be crucial for the side.
Both are sitting atop the list in terms of most T20I runs and India need them to deliver the goods.
With 24 and 23 fifty-plus scores respectively, Kohli and Rohit are destined to shine.
Shami
Shami can set the tone with the ball
Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is a key wicket-taking bowler and we saw his attributes against Australia.
The experienced stalwart claimed seven scalps and stood out with his impact at the death.
Shami bowled full and his yorkers caused issues for the Aussies.
In the upcoming T20Is, his presence in the pace-bowling attack will lift India.
Shami can make an impact once again.
Kiwi duo
Taylor and Williamson have to score heavily in the series
NZ will turn to senior cricketers Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor for the shine in the batting department.
Taylor couldn't quit get the desired level of consistency in the five-match series against England back in November 2019.
He needs to back himself and take control.
Williamson had missed the T20Is against England.
If NZ are to do well, then Williamson has to score efficiently.
Bowlers
Chance for Southee and Kuggeleijn to come good
The Kiwis have been jolted by absence of key bowlers such as Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson with respective injuries.
Therefore, it is an opportunity for the others to step up.
Tim Southee brings loads of experience. He has accounted for 75 career T20I scalps and is New Zealand's best bet.
Meanwhile, the 28-year-old Scott Kuggeleijn has the chance to impress everyone.