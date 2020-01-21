Teams vying for the fourth spot in the Premier League
Premier League leaders Liverpool are on the verge of winning the title this season.
The likes of champions Manchester City (48 points) and Leicester City (45 points) are placed second and third respectively.
The two clubs look well settled to finish in the top four.
However, the battle for the fourth spot is wide open.
Here are the teams vying for the same.
Chelsea
Chelsea know they have to be consistent going forward
Chelsea are currently fourth in the EPL 2019-20 table. The Blues have 39 points from 23 matches.
Frank Lampard's side leads fifth-placed Manchester United by five points.
After losing on Saturday against Newcastle United, the Blues need to be consistent from here on.
They have a tough road ahead and Lampard needs his side to stick together and carve out wins.
Man United
Injury-hit Man United have an outside chance
Manchester United have been inconsistent this season and the absence of key players have played a significant part.
With Paul Pogba missing plenty of action, the creativity has been lacking.
And now, star forward Marcus Rashford is set to be out for six weeks.
He has scored 14 EPL goals this season.
United need to find inspiration from somewhere.
They have an outside chance.
Wolves
Gritty Wolves have been superb this season
When it comes to workload, Wolves have been in the thick of things.
They have been top notch and are sixth at the moment (34 points).
With some gritty wins along the road, Wolves are a real deal.
Nuno Espirito Santo has a tight group of players ready to deliver consistently.
Despite being involved in Europa League. Wolves have shown no signs of fatigue.
Sheffield United
Sheffield United are in the mix as well
Promoted side Sheffield United have shown their quality in the Premier League.
They have a certain sense of belief in the way they play and that has been the hallmark.
Sheffield United have refused to bow down and the defensive structure has been productive.
With 33 points under their belt, Sheffield United have to keep getting some crucial results along the way.
Spurs
What about Tottenham Hotspur?
Tottenham have struggled this season and despite changing managers, there has been little joy.
Losing Harry Kane until April is something Spurs couldn't afford.
However, Jose Mourinho needs to be at his tactical best to help Spurs rally on.
They are eighth at the moment with 31 points.
Spurs are eight points behind Chelsea and Mourinho knows there is a chance.