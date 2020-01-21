India
Ishan Tambe

Ishan Tambe

Asked on 21 January, 2020

How many times have Liverpool won the EPL?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Liverpool have won the EPL on 18 occasions.

Ananya Rangarajan

Ananya Rangarajan

Asked on 21 January, 2020

When was the last time Liverpool won the EPL?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Liverpool last won the EPL in 1989-90.

Ankita Chopra

Ankita Chopra

Asked on 21 January, 2020

How many times have Liverpool won the UCL?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Liverpool have won the UCL on six occasions.

Aaradhya Powar

Aaradhya Powar

Asked on 21 January, 2020

Who is Liverpool's top scorer this seaon?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Currently, this season, Liverpool's top scorer is Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah (15 each).

