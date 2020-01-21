21 Jan 2020
Statistical analysis: Liverpool are the best team in 2019-20 season
Sports
English giants, Liverpool, are off to a dream start in the Premier League this season, as they look to end their decades long drought and win the title this year.
Meanwhile, as they are the defending champions of Europe, they have also been deemed as the best team in the continent this season.
Here, we present the stats that prove it.
Best start
Best start in European history
Liverpool have made an unbeaten start to the season, claiming 64 points in 22 matches, with 21 wins and a draw.
Considering the top five leagues in Europe, it is the best start in history to date.
The previous record for the same was held by Manchester City, who won 19 of the opening 20 games during the 2017-18 season, under Pep Guardiola.
Only unbeaten side
Only unbeaten side among Europe's top five
As said above, Liverpool are currently unbeaten in the EPL this season.
Moreover, they are the only team to stay unbeaten in the top five leagues across Europe currently.
The next team to have remained unbeaten this season was Juventus, who had their streak ended following matchday 15, as they lost to Lazio.
Title race lead
Liverpool's 16-point lead the best tally this season
Liverpool, so far, have a lead of 16 points from second-placed defending champions City, with a game in hand.
Currently, among the top five leagues across Europe, they are the only team to lead by such a massive margin.
The team that follows them is Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Ligue 1.
PSG have a substantial gap (8 points) over Olympique de Marseille.
Goal difference
Possess the most goal difference
Not just by points, Liverpool seem to be the invincibles in terms of goal difference this season too.
So far, they have a difference of 38, a goal more than second-placed City.
The Reds have struck on 52 occasions this season, while they have conceded just 14 times.
Among the other teams, PSG is third in Europe's top five, with a difference of 36.
Cleanest
The cleanest team in Europe currently
By the cleanest, we don't mean how fresh the players keep themselves, but it is about their clean gameplay.
As per a stat, Liverpoool have committed the least number of fouls across Europe this season.
So far, Liverpool have committed fouls at a rate of 8.14 per game, while the team that follows next is Denmark's Silkeborg IF, with a rate of 8.89.