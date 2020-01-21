IPL 2020: These records can be broken this season
The world's biggest Twenty20 (T20) league, the Indian Premier League (IPL), is almost two months away from its 13th season.
However, the hype is already starting to build, as the franchises have prepared their best possible squad for another action-packed season.
We take a look at some of the records that can be broken this season.
Most runs
Kohli's record of most runs could be under threat
As of now, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli holds the record of scoring the most runs in the tournament.
So far, Kohli has scored 5,412 runs.
Next to him is Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Suresh Raina, having scored 5,368.
Also, another realistic chance of breaking it lies with Mumbai Indians' (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma, who has scored 4,898.
But, will Kohli misfire?
Half-centuries
David Warner could fall behind in terms of half-centuries
We all know the type of explosive opener Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) David Warner is.
It is owing to his explosive nature, he scores runs in a flurry and holds the record of most half-centuries in the tournament (44).
However, in case he fails to keep going this season, the record could be toppled by CSK's Raina (38) and many others in contention.
Most tons
Centurion Chris Gayle's tally could be surpassed
Explosive Windies opener Chris Gayle has made a name for himself for his hard-hitting, as he holds a number of records.
He also currently holds the record of scoring the most centuries (6) in the tournament.
However, in case he fails to replicate his old magic, this record is under threat and could well be surpassed by Kohli (4) and a couple of others.
Most wickets
Lasith Malinga could be outlasted as top wicket-taker
Mumbai's Lasith Malinga is a veteran in the tournament, since 2008, as he holds the record of most wickets (170).
While he is set to play this season, going by his current shaky form, he might not get enough games.
Thus, there is a chance that his record could be surpassed by Delhi's Amit Mishra, who is just 13 behind him.
Most dismissals
MS Dhoni could be outsmarted behind the stumps
In what could be a major record-breaking moment, it is CSK skipper MS Dhoni who is under threat in the wicket-keeping department.
Dhoni, so far, has inflicted 133 dismissals and is once again set to don the big gloves this season.
However, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik is just two behind Dhoni and can posses a serious threat to surpass MSD.