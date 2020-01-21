BCCI announces India's ODI squad against New Zealand
Sports
Indian cricket team opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the five-match T20I and three-game ODI series in New Zealand, starting January 24.
Sanju Samson has been named as Dhawan's replacement for the T20Is, whereas, the explosive Prithvi Shaw has been drafted into the ODI squad.
Here's further details on India's ODI squad announced on Tuesday.
Dhawan
Injured Dhawan ruled out of India's limited-overs assignments
Earlier it was announced that Indian opener Dhawan was ruled out of the upcoming T20Is against New Zealand due to a shoulder injury.
He had picked up the injury in the final ODI against Australia in Bengaluru on Sunday. Notably, he did not even come to bat.
And now, he has also been ruled out of the three-match ODI series as well.
Information
Here's India's ODI squad against New Zealand
India's ODI squad against New Zealand: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Kedar Jadhav.
Injury
Details about Dhawan's injury
The injury happened in the fifth over of the Australian innings when Aussie skipper Aaron Finch played a shot towards covers off Jasprit Bumrah's delivery.
Dhawan, who was stationed in the region, dived to save runs.
However, in the process, he landed awkwardly on his left shoulder, thus injuring himself.
He was immediately taken off the field and was replaced by Yuzvendra Chahal.
Inclusion
Smart move by selectors to involve Shaw for the ODIs
India, who beat Australia 2-1 in the ODIs, have gone in with a similar squad against NZ.
Shaw had slammed 150 recently for India A.
The 20-year-old batsman struck 22 fours and two sixes during his match-defining knock at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval.
Shaw had brought up his hundred off just 64 balls.
This was a positive move by the BCCI to include Shaw.
Confirmation
Dhawan to start active rehab management soon
"An MRI of his shoulder was conducted, and the results have confirmed a grade II injury of his acromio-clavicular joint. His hand will be in a sling and he has been advised rest for some time. He will start his active rehab management in the first week of February at the National Cricket Academy," the BCCI release said.