Here's a look at MS Dhoni's massive bike collection
Former Team India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's love for high-end cars and bikes is no secret. The 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has often been spotted riding swanky two-wheelers during his time off the field.
Now, Dhoni's wife Sakshi has shared a sneak peek into his enviable motorcycle collection, and fans are going gaga over it.
Check out Dhoni's amazing bike collection here.
Details
Sakshi shared the pictures on her Instagram
Tagging the location as "Dhoni Farm House Ring Road" (Dhoni's luxurious farmhouse in his hometown Ranchi, Jharkhand), Sakshi shared several pictures and clips of Dhoni's seemingly endless bike collection, on her Instagram account.
"Even bikes have a view," she captioned one of the pictures.
Ever since, fans have been incessantly sharing the pictures and clips all over the social media.
Collection
Dhoni's bike collection includes Kawasaki, BSA, Hayabusa
As reported by IANS, Dhoni is the proud owner of several high-end cars and bikes.
His car collection includes a Ferrari 599 GTO, Hummer H2, the GMC Sierra, and other four-wheelers.
On the other hand, Dhoni's motorcycle collection includes Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate Hellcat, BSA, Suzuki Hayabusa and a Norton Vintage, among other chic vintage bikes, sports bikes and superbikes.
Cricket
Dhoni on sabbatical since India's exit from CWC 2019
To recall, Dhoni went on a sabbatical from cricket after India's Semi-final loss to New Zealand and subsequent elimination from the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.
He has since missed out on many series including one against Windies and home series against South Africa, Bangladesh, and Australia.
However, he is set to return for the 2020 edition of the IPL.
Information
Dhoni dropped from BCCI's list of centrally contracted players
Dhoni was also recently dropped from BCCI's list of centrally contracted players.
A BCCI official cited Dhoni's absence from the sport as the reason for his exclusion.
"He (Dhoni) was clearly told that since he hasn't played any game in the said period (from September 2019 till date), he cannot be included for the time being," the official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.