Ottis Gibson roped in as Bangladesh fast-bowling coach
Sports
Bangladesh have roped in former Windies great Ottis Gibson as their fast-bowling coach.
He has been appointed on a two-year role and would replace former South African Charl Langeveldt, who had quit the role in December 2019 for a role with his national team.
Meanwhile, Gibson is coming off a stint with South Africa, where he quit in August 2019.
Here are further details.
Gibson in BAN
Gibson has already coached in the BPL
Bangladesh would not be unfamiliar territory for Gibson as he has already been working in their frame.
He was appointed as head coach of Cumilla Warriors in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), where they finished in the fifth spot this season.
It was since then, he was on the radar of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for the vacant fast-bowling coach for the national team.
Quote
He brings in tremendous experience: BCB CEO
"He brings in tremendous experience and has coached all over the world. He has also had the opportunity to observe Bangladesh cricket from close. I'm sure he will be a very valuable addition to the Bangladesh team's coaching group," said Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, BCB CEO.
Gibson as coach
Gibson has had a fine coaching career
So far, Gibson has had a good coaching career with three nations.
He started it with England in 2007 before quitting the job in 2010 and return to Windies.
He worked there for four years, while the side won the ICC World T20 under him in 2012.
He worked with England again between 2015-17, before coaching South Africa until the 2019 ICC World Cup.
Gibson's career
Gibson had a decent career with Windies
As for Gibson's international career, it was a decent one with Windies.
Being an all-rounder, he played just a couple of Tests, scoring 93 runs and claiming three wickets.
He also played 15 ODIs, scoring 141 runs, including a half-century, while he also claimed 34 wickets, including a couple of five-wicket hauls and the best figures of 5/40.
He was also famous for hard-hitting.
Information
Gibson's first outing with Bangladesh to be in Pakistan
As far as Gibson's first outing with the Bangladesh team is concerned, it would be their upcoming tour of Pakistan, starting Friday, where they would be playing three T20Is, two Tests and an ODI. This would be Bangladesh's first Pakistan tour since 2008 Asia Cup.