Premier League 2019-20: All the key numbers from gameweek 24
Sports
Six matches were played on Tuesday night in gameweek 24 of the Premier League.
We have another four games coming up next.
10-man Arsenal came back from behind to draw 2-2 against Chelsea.
Sergio Aguero continued his run to earn all three points for Manchester City.
Newcastle United pulled off a thrilling draw against Everton.
Here is the statistical review.
Kevin De Bruyne
Kevin De Bruyne scripts history in the Premier League
Champions Manchester City have scored more away league goals than any other team in Europe's big five divisions this season (34).
The versatile Kevin De Bruyne is the first player in EPL history to provide 15-plus assists in three different campaigns.
Talisman Aguero has been directly involved in 43 goals in 43 EPL appearances against newly-promoted teams (35 goals and 8 assists).
Information
The key results on offer
Here are the results of the six matches: Aston Villa 2-1 Watford, Bournemouth 3-1 Brighton, Crystal Palace 0-2 Southampton, Everton 2-2 Newcastle, Sheffield United 0-1 Manchester City, Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal.
CHEARS
10-man Arsenal draw 12th EPL game this season
Arsenal's David Luiz received a straight red card. The Gunners have now been shown more EPL red cards against Chelsea than they have against any other side in the competition (8).
Hector Bellerin's goal for Arsenal was his first in the league in 737 days.
Arsenal extended their Premier League tally for the most draws this season (12).
EVENEW
Newcastle United script club record, Calvert-Lewin notches this feat
There were just 102 seconds between Newcastle's two goals.
Newcastle scored twice in added time in EPL history for the first time.
Everton have now conceded seven goals in the 90th minute onwards this season.
Newcastle defenders have accounted for 12 goals this season.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the first Englishman to score 10-plus goals in an EPL season for Everton since Wayne Rooney (2017-18).
Twitter Post
A night filled with so much drama
So. Much. Drama. 😅 pic.twitter.com/rv34zLkU28— Premier League (@premierleague) January 21, 2020