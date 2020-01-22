After getting ODI call-up, Prithvi Shaw dazzles for India A
On Tuesday, the BCCI selection committee handed Prithvi Shaw his maiden call-up to the ODI side.
Team India is set to face New Zealand in three ODIs, starting February 5.
Shaw replaced the injured Shikhar Dhawan, who was also ruled out from the T20Is.
And now, the youngster impressed in first unofficial One-Day International against New Zealand A.
Here's more.
Match report
How did the unofficial ODI pan out?
New Zealand A scored 230 in 48.3 overs on Wednesday.
Mohammed Siraj and Khaleel Ahmed claimed five scalps between them.
For New Zealand A, skipper Tom Bruce scored a 55-ball 47.
In reply, India A chased down the target in just 29.3 overs.
Shaw was the top run-scorer (48).
Sanju Samson, who was drafted in as Dhawan's replacement for the T20Is, scored 21-ball 39.
Form
Since his return, Shaw has been in top form
Injuries and a suspension kept Shaw out of action for a while.
However, since his return to the game, he has been in outstanding form.
He impressed for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 and scored 240 runs in five matches at 48.00.
He played three Ranji Trophy matches next, which included a maiden First-Class double century against Baroda (202).
Option
Shaw is an interesting option for Team India
With Dhawan's injury, it was a smart move by the BCCI to include Shaw as his replacement.
He is the in-form batsman and can give India a bright start.
However, it remains to be seen whether he gets to make his debut.
India have Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul as primary options.
However, Shaw could be preferred and Rahul can bat at number five.
Information
Shaw had recently slammed 150 against New Zealand XI
Shaw had slammed 150 recently for India A against New Zealand XI in a List A match. The 20-year-old batsman struck 22 fours and two sixes during his match-defining knock at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval. Shaw had brought up his hundred off just 64 balls.