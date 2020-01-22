22 Jan 2020
Wriddhiman Saha asked not to participate in Ranji Trophy
Sports
Indian wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha has been asked not to participate any further in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, as he continues to recover from a finger injury ahead of India's tour of New Zealand.
He has been tipped to recover within a few days and can get back to basic training ahead of the tour.
Here's more on this.
The injury
Saha was injured during Day-Night Test against Bangladesh
Saha had injured his finger during the Day-Night Test against Bangladesh in November.
Following the injury, he has been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and has been away from competitive cricket since.
As he prepares for the New Zealand tour, he had hinted that he might play at least a Ranji tie for Bengal prior to the Kiwi series.
No Ranji
NCA physios want Saha to focus on NZ series
Speaking on his current progress, Saha said that while he is recovering well, the NCA physios have advised him to play directly for India A.
"In other words, they don't want me to take a chance and play a Ranji Trophy game. Since the New Zealand series is far more important, so they want me to focus on that," he told The Telegraph.
Quote
I need to go by what they [NCA] prescribe: Saha
"Now, if I still play in the Ranji Trophy, I may have to do so taking extra protection and all... And, since I have come to the NCA for recovery, I need to go by what they prescribe," added Saha.
Similar instance
BCCI had earlier asked Jasprit Bumrah to stay away
In case one remembers, the BCCI had asked pacer Jasprit Bumrah to miss a Ranji tie.
He had suffered a stress fracture during the Windies tour in August, and following his recovery, he was looking to play a Ranji tie for Gujarat.
However, the BCCI asked him to stay away as he made his return during the T20Is against Sri Lanka this month.
India A tour
Saha to play for India A prior to Kiwi Tests
Saha, as of now, would ideally join India A for the second unofficial Test against New Zealand on February 7.
Following his India A stint, he would participate in India's three-day practice game against New Zealand XI on February 14, before playing the two-Test series, starting February 21.
Notably, Saha's situation could be the reason BCCI has withheld announcing India's Test squad, for now.