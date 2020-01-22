India
Ask NewsBytes
Anika Mehra

Anika Mehra

Asked on 22 January, 2020

When did Wriddhiman Saha make his Test debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Saha made his Test debut in February 2010, against South Africa.

Muhammad Powar

Muhammad Powar

Asked on 22 January, 2020

How many Test runs has Saha scored?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Saha has scored 1,238 runs in 37 Tests.

Tejas Gupta

Tejas Gupta

Asked on 22 January, 2020

How many Test dismissals does Saha have?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Saha has inflicted 103 Test dismissals.

Rishika Mittal

Rishika Mittal

Asked on 22 January, 2020

Which IPL team does Saha play for?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Saha plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL.

