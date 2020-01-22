India
Hansika Pillai

Hansika Pillai

Asked on 22 January, 2020

When was Ravi Shastri appointed India's head coach?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Shastri was appointed India's head coach in 2017.

Hansika Chatterjee

Hansika Chatterjee

Asked on 22 January, 2020

Who was India's coach prior to Shastri?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Prior to Shastri, India were coached by Anil Kumble.

Parakram Bose

Parakram Bose

Asked on 22 January, 2020

How many times have India won the ICC World T20?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

India have won the World T20 just once.

Trisha Balasubramanium

Trisha Balasubramanium

Asked on 22 January, 2020

Where would the 2020 World T20 be held?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

The 2020 World T20 would be held in Australia.

