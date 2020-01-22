22 Jan 2020
Shastri backs India to do anything for World T20 win
Sports
India have been doing great across formats since their ICC World Cup 2019 ouster in the semis, as they eye success in the upcoming ICC World T20 this year.
While it's been 13 years since India won it back in 2007, head coach Ravi Shastri feels that it has become an obsession now and his side would do anything to win it.
Here's more.
Play bold
Shastri backs India to play well irrespective of the circumstances
Speaking on the topic, Shastri said that India would not consider the toss factor and play their best cricket against any opponent and anywhere, regardless of the conditions.
"That's what our aim is and that is what we are chasing. Yes, the World Cup remains an obsession and we will do all to fulfill that ambition," he was quoted as saying by PTI.
Quote
The Australia series was proof of the mental strength: Shastri
"The Australia series was proof of the mental strength and the ability to play under pressure. After the hammering at the Wankhede, to come back and play like the way we did, merits a lot of credit and praise," added Shastri.
No pondering
Shastri asserts India would not ponder on the past
Shastri further said that the team does not ponder on the past and analyzes its present, whilst looking forward to coming up with its best in the future.
"We, as a team, don't think about all that. We address something when we see it. We see facts, we address. We don't go into the history of the past," he concluded.
India under Shastri
India have fared well under Shastri
As far as India's performance under Shastri is concerned since 2017, it has been praiseworthy.
Although the side has not managed to win any ICC tournament, they have reached the peak, especially in the ODIs and Tests.
However, their performance in the shortest format has been shaky and have not reached the top, while they are currently ranked fifth in the same.
India in T20Is
India have been inconsistent in T20Is since 2016 World T20
India were ousted in the semis of the 2016 World T20 by eventual champions Windies.
Since then, they have been inconsistent, winning 36 of the 56 matches and losing 17, with a win-loss ratio of 2.117.
However, considering their performance since the past year, they have won 11 of the 19 matches and lost seven, with a ratio of 1.571.