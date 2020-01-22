A look at Team India's T20I numbers against New Zealand
Sports
The Indian cricket team is all set to play five T20Is against New Zealand, starting January 24.
New Zealand have dominated the show against India in the 20-over format and the focus for Virat Kohli's side will be to fight back hard this time around.
India have a poor T20I record in New Zealand as well.
Here we look at the numbers.
T20Is
New Zealand have a better head-to-head record in T20Is
The two teams have faced each other on 11 occasions in T20Is.
Notably, the Kiwis have won eight matches, whereas, India have won just three.
The last two bilateral T20I series between the two saw India claiming a 2-1 victory at home in 2017.
Meanwhile, New Zealand won the three-match series by a 2-1 margin in February 2019.
NZ vs IND
T20Is: Team India has a dismal record in New Zealand
When it comes to these two sides playing in New Zealand, out of five T20Is, the Kiwis have pocketed four games.
Meanwhile, India have won just once.
India's win percentage in New Zealand is a mere 20.
With five T20Is on offer this time around, India have a chance to seal a maiden bilateral series in New Zealand.
Team India
India have remained unbeaten across T20I series post CWC 19
Since the conclusion of the ICC World Cup 2019, India have played a total of five T20I series.
They managed to win four and draw one.
The unbeaten series run will give the side plenty of confidence against the Kiwis.
Out of the 14 T20Is played during this phase, India have won 11 and lost three.
That's a significant number.
Individuals
What about individual players?
When it comes to individual numbers, Kiwi spinner Ish Sodhi will aim to continue his run against India.
He has the most wickets in New Zealand-India T20Is (11) at 16.18.
For India, senior batsmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have registered two fifties each.
They have the opportunity to extend their overall runs tally and script some records as well in this series.