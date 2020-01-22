I see him breaking many more records: Smith on Kohli
Sports
Australian cricketer Steve Smith has heaped praise on Indian captain Virat Kohli.
The 31-year-old Kohli has stamped his authority across formats and carries many records.
Smith went to back Kohli for breaking many more of the same and praised his hunger for runs.
Smith was also impressed with Kohli's gesture during the 2019 World Cup.
Here's what Smith said.
ODIs
Smith and Kohli did well in the India-Australia ODI series
Both Smith and Kohli were recently seen in the three-match ODI series on Indian soil.
Team India won the same by a 2-1 margin.
Smith stood out for Australia with scores of 98 and 131.
He surpassed the 4,000-run mark in ODIs as well.
For Kohli, he played a decisive role in India's wins with scores of 78 and 89.
He smashed many records.
Praise
I see him [Kohli] breaking many more records: Smith
Smith told IANS that he backs Kohli to break many records.
"Yeah, he's terrific. His batting numbers just speak for themselves. I think he's an incredible player in all three formats and I think we will see him break many records. He's already broken aplenty and I see him breaking many more. He has got the hunger for runs and doesn't stop getting them."
Kohli career
A look at Kohli's brilliant numbers across formats
In 84 Test matches, the Indian captain has amassed 7,202 runs at 54.97.
He has 27 hundreds and 22 fifties under his belt.
In ODIs, Kohli has enjoyed the most success.
He has scored 11,792 runs in 245 matches at 59.85.
He has 43 tons and 57 fifties.
Kohli is the leading run-scorer in T20Is (2,689).
He averages 52.72 in the format.
Gesture
Smith appreciates Kohli's heart-touching gesture in CWC 19
Recently, Kohli bagged the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award for his his touching gesture during the India-Australia CWC 19 match.
Kohli had gestured the crowd to cheer for Smith instead of booing him.
"It was really nice of Virat to do what he did. He did not have to do that and yeah it was a lovely gesture and really appreciated that," Smith said.
Tests
Smith backs five-day Tests just like Kohli
Meanwhile, Smith has backed five-day Tests format like several cricketers including Kohli.
"I am comfortable with five days. I like the challenge of a five-day Test match. Obviously, there has been a lot of talk of the four-day Tests, but my personal opinion is I like five days," he said.
The ICC has proposed four-day Test matches on a regular basis from 2023 onwards.