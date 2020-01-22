Ranji Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan slams triple ton, scripts these records
Sports
Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan slammed an unbeaten triple century against Uttar Pradesh in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season.
The match ended in a draw after both teams amassed 600-plus totals.
Replying to UP's 625/8 declared, Mumbai amassed 688/7, with Sarfaraz scoring 301*.
Sarfaraz, who slammed his maiden triple century, scripted several records.
Here we look at the same.
Mumbai vs UP
How did the match pan out?
UP rode on a double century by wicket-keeper batsman Upendra Yadav (203*).
Besides Yadav, middle order batsman Akshdeep Nath scored 115.
For Mumbai, Royston Dias claimed 3/103.
Mumbai started on the back foot, however, Siddesh Lad (98) and Sarfaraz stole the show.
He scored a 398-ball 301*.
For UP, skipper Ankit Rajpoot grabbed three scalps as the match ended in a draw.
Records
Sarfaraz slams Mumbai's maiden triple ton after Rohit's 2009 feat
Sarfraz's 301* is now the second-highest score in First-Class cricket while batting at number six.
The record for the highest score is held by Karnataka's Karun Nair (328) in the 2014/15 Ranji Trophy final.
Notably, both these knocks came at the Wankhede Stadium.
Sarfaraz's triple century is the first for Mumbai in First-Class cricket since Rohit Sharma's 309* in December 2009.
Feats
More feats scripted by Sarfaraz
Sarfraz's 301 not out was only the eighth instance of a Mumbai batsman scoring a Ranji Trophy triple hundred.
Veteran batsman Wasim Jaffer, who plays for Vidrabha now, had slammed two triple centuries in Ranji for Mumbai earlier.
Sarfaraz completed his triple century in 388 deliveries.
He slammed 30 fours and eight sixes. Interestingly, he brought up both 250 and 300 with a six.
Information
Sarfaraz joins an elite list of cricketers
Meanwhile, Sarfaraz became only the seventh Mumbai batsman to hit a triple hundred in Ranji Trophy. He joins an elite list of Mumbai batsmen that include the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Sanjay Manjrekar, Wasim Jaffer, Rohit Sharma, Vijay Merchant and Ajit Wadekar.