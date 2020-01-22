Ranking the top knocks by Indians in New Zealand
India are all set to tour New Zealand for complete series across formats, starting this Friday.
As they begin proceedings with five T20Is, it would be followed by three ODIs and a couple of Tests.
As fans look forward to this all-important tour, in the build-up to the series, we rank some of the top limited-overs knocks by Indians in New Zealand.
Dravid in Hamilton
Rahul Dravid's blistering knock goes in vain
During the 1998-99 tour of New Zealand, India were coming off a hard-fought outing in Tests.
As they switched to the ODIs, India were determined to draw first blood.
The opening ODI saw Rahul Dravid play a stellar knock of 123, as India posted a challenging total of 257/5 in Taupo, on a losing cause.
It was Dravid's first ODI century outside of Asia.
Sehwag in Auckland
Virender Sehwag's composed knock helps India edge past Kiwis
Swashbuckling opener Virender Sehwag has been India's savior on countless occasions.
On the same note, it was in 2003 when India were playing the sixth ODI in Auckland, trailing 1-4 in the seven-match series.
However, Sehwag came up with a composed performance, of a 139-ball 112, as India chased down a total of 200 by a wicket, with a ball to spare.
Nerve chilling!
Sehwag in Hamilton
Sehwag to the rescue again
Six years later, it was Sehwag again who pulled off another dominating performance.
Leading the five-match ODI series 2-0, the fourth ODI saw Kiwis posting 270/5 in a rain-curtailed tie.
However, Sehwag made the chase look incredibly easy as they scored 201/0 within 24 overs to win the tie by 10 wickets, while he scored a 74-ball 125.
How's that!
Tendulkar in Christchurch
Sachin Tendulkar too pulled off a masterclass
However, prior to Sehwag, it was master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who had played a gem off a knock in the ODI prior.
It was his 133-ball 163 as India posted a mammoth total of 392/4.
Notably, India were 338 when he was retired hurt, as the match could have well seen him become the first Indian to score an ODI double hundred outside India.
Rohit Sharma hands India their maiden T20I win in NZ
India have won just a T20I in New Zealand to date, which came last year in Auckland. And, it was all due to a scorching knock by opener Rohit Sharma. Chasing a moderate total of 159, Rohit struck a 29-ball 50 to help India win.