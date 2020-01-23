#GamingBytes: Five tips to survive longer in 'Fortnite'
Sports
Fortnite by Epic Games delivers one of the most challenging and interesting Battle Royale experiences since developers keep adding new and exciting content.
Due to its popularity, the game attracts new players every day and beginners might find it hard to win the Victory Royale against more seasoned gamers.
However, following these five tips, players might survive longer in Fortnite Battle Royale.
Tip 1
Do not land in high action locations
Since there is not a lot of time to familiarize yourself with the Battle Royale's mechanics, if you are just starting out in Fortnite, you will want to avoid jumping into firefights right at the start.
Therefore, stay away from high action locations like Tilted Towers and give yourself some time to get comfortable with the game and gather loot before running into enemies.
Tip 2
Choose your battles wisely, fight where odds are in favor
A lot of beginners get trigger happy in Fortnite and think they can eliminate all the opponents and win the Victory Royale.
However, the trick to winning is to choose your battles smartly, and only fighting those where the odds are in your favor.
Thus, if you have a handgun, don't engage someone who has a sniper or a rocket launcher. You won't survive.
Tip 3
Keep an ear out for footsteps, use a good headset
Knowing your enemy's location is half the battle won in Fortnite.
If you cannot spot your enemy, your next best option is to keep a sharp ear out for the sound of approaching footsteps.
Use a good headset to anticipate enemy approach through sound.
Conversely, minimize the sound you make in-game by crouching or moving slowly so that you do not alert your enemies.
Tip 4
Know when to reload your weapon in the game
Reloading your weapon ensures you do not run out of bullets during a fight.
However, you should know when to reload during the game. A lot of amateurs tend to panic and keep reloading every time they fire off a few shots.
Remember you are defenseless while reloading so only reload your weapon when you are safe.
Alternately cycle your weapons during intense firefights.
Tip 5
Don't kill knocked out enemies immediately
Amateurs often tend to kill enemies they have knocked out.
However, a knocked out enemy cannot fight back and must be revived by team-mates.
Therefore, it is wiser to move to a location where you can keep an eye on the knocked out opponent.
If a team-mate leaves their cover to revive the fallen player, you can kill both opponents at the same time.