Premier League 2019-20: The key numbers from gameweek 24
On Tuesday, we had six Premier League matches held in gameweek 24.
There were some fascinating performances.
Three games were held on Wednesday next and things got more interesting.
Manchester United were stunned by Burnley.
Meanwhile, Leicester City and Tottenham picked up vital wins to gain maximum points.
Here we look at the key numbers from these matches.
MUNBUR
United script unwanted feats against Burnley
Burnley won their first away league game against Manchester United in 58 years. The ended a run of 15 games without victory.
Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was made the permanent boss, United have lost more games than victories (L12, W11).
This was United's second successive loss.
For the third successive home game, United found themselves going 0-2 down against Burnley.
A look at the key results
Here are the key results from Wednesday's set of games: Leicester City 4-1 West Ham United, Tottenham Hotsput 2-1 Norwich City, Manchester United 0-2 Burnley.
TOTNOR
Norwich City's London agony continues
Norwich City are now winless in their last 21 EPL visits to London (D6, L15), losing each of the last seven encounters.
Norwich striker Teemu Pukki has registered goals against each of the top five league sides from the 2018-19 season. Notably, he is the only player to have done so in 2019-20.
Serge Aurier has assisted seven goals across all competitions this season.
LEIWHU
The key stats from Leicester versus West Ham match
Leicester City registered their eighth home victory in the league this season.
The Foxes have now scored 52 goals in the Premier League this season.
Since October 2019, no team has gained fewer points (11) or lost more games (11) in the EPL than West Ham.
West Ham's Mark Noble has now scored 27 penalties in the Premier League out of 31 taken.
Here's the Premier League 2019-20 table
Some subtle but significant shifts in the #PL table after Wednesday's action... pic.twitter.com/F103QPEhHO— Premier League (@premierleague) January 22, 2020