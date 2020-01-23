23 Jan 2020
SA vs England, 4th Test: Can England make it 3-1?
Sports
Visitors England would be looking to continue their dominance when they take on hosts South Africa in the fourth and final Test at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg from Friday.
In what could be England's 12th Test series win in South Africa, the hosts would once again look to save themselves from the humiliation and square it 2-2.
Here is the match preview.
The series
How does the series stand so far?
The series began on a positive note for the hosts, as they won the opening Test in Centurion, convincingly, by 107 runs.
However, the visitors fought back in the second Test, in Cape Town, winning by a better margin of 189 runs.
In what expected to be a thriller in the third, England uplifted their performance and won by an innings and 53 runs.
Proteas news
Proteas wary of Kagiso Rabada's suspension
As for the Proteas squad, they would be wary of the suspension handed to pacer Kagiso Rabada for his code violation in the third Test due to extreme celebration.
He is to be replaced by Beuran Hendricks or Andile Phehlukwayo.
Meanwhile, the squad would also include Temba Bavuma, along with Keegan Petersen, as the hosts are looking to leave no stones unturned.
England news
England start favorites for the final Test
Meanwhile, England have hardly anything to worry about as they are likely to field the same XI from the third Test.
However, if Jofra Archer is cleared of his elbow injury in time, he could well be included in the XI, which could likely see all-rounder Sam Curran missing out.
Approaching milestones
Some milestones that could be achieved in this Test
Temba Bavuma needs 188 more to score 2,000 Test runs and would become the 32nd South African to do so.
Chris Woakes is just eight wickets away from registering the figure of 100 and would become the 48th Englishman to do so.
Quinton de Kock needs four more dismissals to become the second South African with 200 Test dismissals as wicket-keeper.
Predicted XI
Predicted XI for the 4th Test
South Africa: Vernon Philander, Dean Elgar, Faf du Plessis(captain), Quinton de Kock(wicket-keeper), Rassie van der Dussen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dane Paterson, Keshav Maharaj, Temba Bavuma, Anrich Nortje, Pieter Malan.
England: Stuart Broad, Joe Denly, Jos Buttler(wk), Ben Stokes, Joe Root(c), Mark Wood, Dominic Sibley, Sam Curran/Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Ollie Pope, Zak Crawley.
Match details
When, where and how to watch?
Match: South Africa vs England, 4th Test
Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Time: 1:30 PM IST
Where to watch (TV): Sony ESPN (also available in HD).
Where to watch (Online): Sony LIV