New Zealand vs India, 1st T20I: Preview, Dream11 and stats
Sports
The Indian cricket team will be up against New Zealand in the first T20I of the five-match series, starting Friday.
India have got off to a terrific start in 2020. Virat Kohli's side beat Sri Lanka in T20Is and Australia in ODIs.
Now there is a chance to do well in the upcoming T20Is against New Zealand.
Here's the match preview.
Match details
Venue, timing, TV listing, pitch report and conditions
The match will be held at Eden Park in Auckland.
The first T20I is scheduled to start at 12:20 PM IST.
The pitch will generate bounce and carry. There won't be any lateral movement off the surface.
One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network.
No rain is predicted and the conditions will be windy with high humidity.
Dream11
Dream11 prediction: Rahul and Williamson get the leadership nods
Rohit Sharma opens the batting alongside Colin Munro in this Dream11 side.
Indian skipper Virat Kohli comes in next and is followed by Kane Williamson (vice-captain).
Wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul gets the leadership nod.
Ravindra Jadeja and Colin de Grandhomme are the two all-rounders.
The bowling unit sees the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ish Sodhi and Scott Kuggeleijn.
Records
New Zealand vs India: Records that can get scripted
Martin Guptill needs 64 more to register 2,500 runs in T20Is (2,436).
He could become only the third batsman to do so.
Munro (100) needs six sixes to get past the legendary Chris Gayle (105).
KL Rahul (1,237) needs 63 more to register the 1,300-run mark and surpass several batsmen in the process.
Tim Southee (75) needs two wickets to become the seventh-highest wicket-taker.
Team India
India out to better their show in New Zealand
Team India has won just a solitary T20I in New Zealand out of five matches.
There is a chance to better the tally.
The team will be looking to get the perfect start and go 1-0 up.
India have a settled side and the pacers, in particular, will be key to stop the Kiwi batsmen.
India's top order will look to get crucial runs.
New Zealand
Kiwis will hope to give their best
The Kiwis lost 2-3 against England in the T20Is back in November.
With Williamson returning, the batting gets a shape.
The senior players will have to take responsibility and get the job done.
Players like Ross Taylor and the openers need runs under their belt.
With Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson missing, it is a chance for the other bowlers to step up.