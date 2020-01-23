India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Alexander Zverev
Angelique Kerber
AUS Open
Australian Open
Australian Open 2020
Belinda Bencic
Daniil Medvedev
Dominic Thiem
Donna Vekic
Garbine Muguruza
Karolina Pliskova
Sania Mirza
Tennis
23-year-old
Ajla Tomljanovi
Ajla Tomljanović
Alex Bolt
Alize Corent
Alize Corent 6-4
Belarusian Egor Gerasimov 7-6
Bencic
Bolt 6-2
Day 4
Egor Gerasimov
French Open
Hobart International
Jelena Ostapenko
Laura Siegemund
Lin Zhu
Maria Sharapova
Medvedev
Nadiia Kichenok
Open 2019
Pedro Martinez
Pliskova
Priscilla Hon
Priscilla Hon 6-3
Sania
Vekić
Xinyun Han
Zverev
 
Ask NewsBytes
View all questions
Next Timeline