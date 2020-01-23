United could let go many of their players, warns Solskjær
Former Premier League champions Manchester United succumbed to yet another humiliation as they were drubbed 0-2 at home by Burnley.
The defeat saw United lurk in the fifth spot, six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, and 30 points behind league leaders Liverpool.
Meanwhile, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær has said that they have begun a clear-out of the squad.
Here are further details into this.
Match report
How did the match pan out?
The match was off to a commanding start by United, who dominated the opening half with possession and shot attempts.
However, it was Chris Wood's 39th-minute strike that allowed Burnley to lead at half-time.
United pulled up their ante in the second half, as they once again dominated in all departments, but failed to find the net.
Jay Rodriguez's 56th-minute strike was the winner.
Targets
Solskjær confirms he has his targets as United eye improvement
Speaking following the defeat, Solskjær confirmed that he had identified a few targets as the club is looking for a clear-out.
He also confirmed that they would be working on it seriously until the closure of the transfer window.
"For me, the most important thing is we have to perform on the pitch. Tonight wasn't good enough for a Manchester United team," he said.
Quote
Solskjær admits players going through a tough phase
"The boys have given everything they have got but they are experiencing this period for the first time in their lives. When you are at Manchester United you are playing at the biggest and best club in the world," added Solskjær.
Helping hand
Solskjær looking to help players all the way
However, Solskjær refused to give up and said that he would still back his players and help them all the way to get past this.
"You can talk about it all day long and we are disappointed with our points tally. We work every single day for these boys to improve and perform better than this," he concluded.
Vital stats
Some vital stats from the match
In a couple of interesting statistical observations:
- Since Solskjær's appointment as United's full-time manager in March 2019, they have lost 12 EPL ties and won just 11.
- In the three of the previous seven occasions, when United have trailed by two goals in the EPL, it has come against Burnley, with only the first two games ending in a 2-2 draw.