New Zealand vs India, 1st T20I: Statistical preview of Auckland
Sports
Visitors India are all set to take on hosts New Zealand in the opening T20I at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday.
India, who are ranked fifth in T20Is, could rise to as high as third, provided Bangladesh upset Pakistan.
As India begin it all in Auckland, let us have a look at some of the T20I stats at this venue.
Toss factor
Teams batting first have higher chance of winning
The toss always plays an important factor, especially in limited-overs.
As for the one here, the teams who have gone on to bat first have won the most matches.
To date, of the 19 matches at the venue, 10 have been won by the teams batting first, while teams chasing have won it on six occasions.
Thus, win the toss and score runs aplenty.
High-scoring
Auckland is known to be a high-scoring ground
The reason why teams prefer to bat first is that it is known to assist batsman, initially.
So far, the highest score at this venue is 245/5 by Australia, which was interestingly scored while chasing against Kiwis.
As for India, their highest total on this ground is 162/3 last year.
The lowest total scripted here is 107 by New Zealand against South Africa.
Most runs
Martin Guptill has scored the most runs
The most runs scored on this ground is by a Kiwi, as opener Martin Guptill holds the record.
He has scored 508 runs in 12 innings at an average of 46.18 and a strike-rate of 171.04, including four half-centuries and a ton.
For India, the most runs scored here is by opener Rohit Sharma, who scored 50 in a match last year.
Most wickets
Tim Southee is most lethal with the ball in Auckland
Considering the heaviest impact with the ball, Kiwi pacer Tim Southee holds the record of claiming the most wickets here.
In 11 innings, he has claimed 12 wickets at an average of 28.83 and has an economy of 9.10, including a five-wicket haul.
As for India, all-rounder Krunal Pandya has claimed the most here, with three scalps in a match, last year.
Other stats
Some other stats of Eden Park
As for some other stats at the venue, Guptill, along with fellow opener Colin Munro, hold the record of the best partnership, scoring 132 runs for the opening wicket.
Meanwhile, Guptill also has the record of claiming the most catches on this ground (10).
Furthermore, he, along with Ross Taylor, have played the most matches here (12).