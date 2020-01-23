Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: Preview, Dream11 and stats
Pakistan host Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series, starting Friday.
The Pakistan cricket team has lost six successive T20Is and will look for a revival of fortunes.
Bangladesh, who finally agreed to tour Pakistan, are also in need of a quality performance.
With the ICC World T20 in mind, there is plenty at stake.
Here's the complete preview.
Pakistan T20Is
Pakistan have been on a dismal run in T20Is
Pakistan have been on a dismal run in T20Is and 2019 was a testament to the same.
Out of nine completed matches, the side won just one game and lost all the other eight.
Their last T20I series at home resulted in a 3-0 drubbing by Sri Lanka.
The hosts will hope to use the experience of Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez for comfort.
Bangladesh
Bangladesh will hope to show character against Pakistan
Bangladesh showed some character against Team India in the T20I series back in November.
However, they went on to lose the series by a 2-1 margin.
The Tigers welcome Tamim Iqbal back into the side. His experience will be of immense help.
The likes of Mohammad Naim and Afif Hossain can show plenty of potential.
They need to get the basics right to succeed.
Views
View from both the camps
"Bangladesh are bringing a strong team. Their system has become stronger over the years. A well-balanced side is coming," said Pakistan senior batsman Malik.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah claimed, "Everyone in the squad has done well in the BPL. I am confident with my team. We have to see how well we can apply ourselves in Pakistan."
Details
Dream11, timing, TV listing, pitch report and conditions
Dream11: Tamim (vc), Liton (wk), Babar (c), Mahmudullah, Ifthikar, Hossain, Wasim, Mustafizur, Hasnain, Afridi, Rauf.
The match is set to start at 2:30 PM IST and will be telecast live on the Sony Ten Network.
The weather in Lahore is cool and the temperature is expected to drip later in the evening.
The pitch is expected to be a well-balanced one.
Records
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Records that could be broken
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam needs 95 more to register 1,500 runs in T20Is.
He could become only the fourth Pakistani batsman to do so.
He is also in fray to become the fourth-highest run-scorer for Pakistan in T20Is.
Tamim needs 12 runs to become Bangladesh's top run-scorer in T20Is.
Mahmudullah needs 70 more to register 1,500 runs in T20Is.