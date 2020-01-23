India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Andrew McDonald
Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL
IPL 13
IPL 2020
Ish Sodhi
Rajasthan Royals
RR
Akash Singh
Andrew Tye
Ankit Rajpoot
Cassell
Chief Operating Officer Jake Lush McCrum
Englishman Jofra Archer
Jake Lush McCrum
Jaydev Unadkat
Joe Mennie
Jofra Archer
Kane Richardson
Kartik Tyagi
McDonald
New Zealand
Oshane Thomas
Rob Cassell
Royals
Sairaj Bahutule
Sheffield Shield
Sodhi
South
South Australia
Tom Curran
Varun Aaron
Youngsters Kartik Tyagi
 
Ask NewsBytes
View all questions
Next Timeline