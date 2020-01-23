India
Rakesh Rathore

Rakesh Rathore

Asked on 23 January, 2020

How many times have Manchester United won the EPL?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

United have won the EPL on 20 occasions.

Ayaan Vyas

Ayaan Vyas

Asked on 23 January, 2020

When was the last time United won the EPL?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

United last won the EPL in 2012-13.

Divya Chauhan

Divya Chauhan

Asked on 23 January, 2020

When did Luke Shaw join United?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Shaw joined United in 2014.

Aradhya Bose

Aradhya Bose

Asked on 23 January, 2020

Which club did Phil Jones play prior to United?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Prior to United, Jones played for Blackburn Rovers.

