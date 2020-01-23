ICC World T20 2021: Key details about the qualification process
Sports
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday confirmed the qualification process for the additional ICC World T20 in 2021 to be held in India.
A total of 16 teams are set to participate in the main tournament.
12 teams which progress to round two of the ICC World T20 2020, will be joined by four qualifying nations.
Here's more.
Events
11 regional qualification events will take place
The 16-team ICC T20 World Cup 2021 replaces a previously scheduled eight-team ICC Champions Trophy.
A total of 11 regional qualification events will take place across the five ICC regions (Africa, Americas, Asia, East-Asia Pacific and Europe) with eight teams progressing to one of two global qualifying events.
Besides these eight teams, another eight will join the qualification events.
Battle
16 teams to compete for four World T20 spots
We will see 16 teams competing for four T20 World Cup spots in two global qualifiers with the top two teams from each progressing to the main event.
It will be a closely fought battle with so many nations set to be involved for the main qualification process.
ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley said the board is in favor of the approach.
Information
The other eight teams in the qualification process
The bottom four teams from the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 will join the regional qualifiers in the global qualification events along with the next four best T20I ranked teams as of January 1, 2020. These four teams are Zimbabwe, Nepal, UAE and Hong Kong.
Quote
We're all strongly in favor of this approach: ICC
"We worked through a number of options together with Members and we're all strongly in favour of this approach which allows for both global and regional competitions on the pathway to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021," said Tetley.