These former Indian cricketers have applied for national selector's post
The national selector's post for India, currently headed by MSK Prasad, is to be vacant in the coming days.
Consequently, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for suitable candidates to replace Prasad for the spot.
Meanwhile, three of the former Indian cricketers have so far applied for the post, including Laxman Sivaramakrishnan.
Sivaramakrishnan among three former Indian internationals to apply for
Among the three applicants so far, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan is the most prominent name to have applied for the post. Other than him, fellow former India internationals like Rajesh Chauhan and Amay Khurasiya are also the ones to have applied for.
Sivaramakrishnan looks to make a difference
Upon being questioned on his application for the post, Sivaramakrishnan said that he had discussed the matter with his family.
Also, if given an opportunity, he would like to make a difference.
"I believe if I get four years, I would leave Indian cricket in a better space in terms of bench strength in all three departments especially spin bowling," he told PTI.
Sivaramakrishnan believes he can develop a pool of wrist spinners
"I have not only watched a lot of international cricket but also covered domestic cricket as a broadcaster for 15 years. I feel that I can help in developing a pool of wrist spinners in the country," added Sivaramakrishnan.
Sivaramakrishnan had a below-par career with India
Sivaramakrishnan made his debut for India in 1983.
He managed to play nine tests and being a leg-break bowler, he claimed 26 wickets at an average of 44, including three five-wicket hauls and the best spell of 6/64.
He also managed to play 16 ODIs, claiming 15 wickets at an average of 35.9, as his best figures read 3/35.
Chauhan and Khurasiya's had similar careers with India
As for the career of Chauhan, he too was below-par.
Being an off-spinner, he played 21 Tests, claiming 47 wickets at an average of 39.5, while in 35 ODIs, he claimed 29 wickets at an average of 41.9.
Meanwhile, Khurasiya played only 12 ODIs, scoring 149 runs at a poor average of 13.5, including a half-century.
Prasad had a fine stint as national selector
In September 2016, Prasad was appointed the national selector under controversial circumstances. However, since then he has had a fine stint. His recent team selection involved the limited-overs squads for the overseas tour of New Zealand, starting Friday.