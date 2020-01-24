India
Pranav Singhal

Pranav Singhal

Asked on 24 January, 2020

Which is the most successful Bundesliga club?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Bayern Munich is the most successful Bundesliga club, having won it on 28 occasions.

Aradhya Trivedi

Aradhya Trivedi

Asked on 24 January, 2020

Who are the defending champions of Bundesliga?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Munich are the defending champions of Bundesliga.

Aanya Bhatnagar

Aanya Bhatnagar

Asked on 24 January, 2020

How many times have Borussia Dortmund won the Bundesliga?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Dortmund have won the Bundesliga on five occasions.

Aadhya Mehra

Aadhya Mehra

Asked on 24 January, 2020

Who are the current leaders of Bundesliga?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Leipzig are the current leaders of Bundesliga.

