24 Jan 2020
Bundesliga could reduce eligibility age limit to 16: Details here
The Bundesliga is currently mulling on reducing the minimum age limit, to become eligible playing in the tournament, to 16.
As of now, the minimum age limit for the same is 18, besides also playing the under-19 team of the respective club.
The decision for it is expected to be taken in March this year.
Here are further details on this.
Backing
Dortmund and other Bundesliga clubs tipped to back the proposal
All the 36 clubs from the two divisions of the Bundesliga are to undergo voting for this latest proposal, who are likely to give it their backing.
Meanwhile, former champions Borussia Dortmund are being tipped to strongly back this proposal.
Successful implementation could see Dortmund's highly-rated teen prodigy Youssoufa Moukoko make his Bundesliga debut next season, who turns 16 this November.
Do you know?
Nuri Sahin holds the record of the youngest Bundesliga player
As of now, the record for the youngest player in the tournament lies with Turkish mid-fielder Nuri Sahin, who currently plays for Werder Bremen. He made his Bundesliga debut at the age of 16 years and 335 days in 2005 while playing for Dortmund U-19.
Quote
Dortmund's youth coordinator considers current minimum age a major disadvantage
"There are concrete examples of players who decided against joining Bundesliga clubs because they are allowed to play in professional teams at a much younger age in other countries," said Lars Ricken, Dortmund's youth coordinator, reports AFP.
Against it
Leipzig head coach is against the proposal
However, Leipzig head coach Julian Nagelsmann is against the proposal, as he feels that the young players would be exposed to undue pressure early on, attracting the wrath of the media.
"I am not a scientist and have not looked into it deeply, but I can not imagine that it is great for development if you become a Bundesliga player aged 16," he said.
Author's take
Is this proposal a good idea?
The proposal is a welcome move by Bundesliga, as the author feels that it would encourage more young players to join German clubs, while the previous rule had put the league at a disadvantage.
In today's generation, with the increasing competition, early exposure to young players could lead to developing the killer instinct and competitive spirit within themselves, helping them in the longer run.