Premier League 2019-20: Key numbers from Liverpool's win against Wolves
Gameweek 24 of the Premier League finally came to an end on Thursday.
Across Tuesday and Wednesday, we had nine matches being played.
League leaders Liverpool's away match against Wolves capped off the final match.
The Reds, who are unbeaten this season, scripted a 2-1 victory.
Roberto Firmino's winner was the major difference.
Here are the key numbers from the match.
How did the match pan out?
Jordan Henderson headed Liverpool front from Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner after eight minutes.
The hosts drew level six minutes after the break when the in-form Raul Jimenez glanced in Adama Traore's cross.
Goal-keeper Alisson kept out Traore and Jimenez as Wolves pressed to cause issues.
Roberto Firmino drilled home the winner with six minutes left.
However, Wolves missed a glorious chance in stoppage time.
Firmino and Henderson shine for the Reds
Brazilian striker Firmino has scored six goals in his last eight games for Liverpool.
Notably, all 10 of his goals this season have come away from Anfield.
Skipper Henderson has scored more than once in the same season for Liverpool for the first time since 2015-16.
Notably, five of his last six goals for the club have come away from home.
Liverpool script most points after 23 games ever
Record-breaking Liverpool have amassed a staggering 67 points from a possible 69 this season. This is five more than any side in English top-flight history have after 23 league matches.
Jimenez scripts these records against the Reds
Jimenez's goal for Wolves ended a run of 725 minutes without conceding a league goal for Liverpool.
This was after Richarlison scored for Everton at Anfield.
Jimenez is the third EPL player to net 20 or more goals in all competitions this season after Sergio Aguero (21) and Raheem Sterling (20).
Traore and Jimenez have combined for eight league goals this season
A look at the Premier League table
