Australian Open 2020: The major happenings on Day 5
Sports
Day 5 of the Australian Open produced an enthralling set of tennis matches.
There were some strong performances and a few shocks as well.
Men's singles defending champion Novak Djokovic showed his ruthless nature to progress.
In the women's section, 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams was knocked out, whereas, Caroline Wozniacki's tennis journey ended.
Here's what happened on Day 5.
Djokovic
Ruthless Djokovic dispatches Yoshihito Nishioka
Djokovic took only 85 minutes to dispatch Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 and reach the fourth round.
The second seed was ruthless with his serving and broke the Japanese five times from six opportunities.
The Serb will play Diego Schwartzman in the fourth round.
The Argentine 14th seed beat Dusan Lajovic 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (9-7).
Serena
Serena Williams knocked out of Australian Open
38-year-old Serena's quest for a 24th Grand Slam singles title goes on.
The veteran was beaten by China's Wang Qiang in the third round.
Qiang won the match 6-4, 6-7, 7-5. It is Serena's earliest exit at the Australian Open since 2006.
"I'm definitely going to be training tomorrow. That's first and foremost, to make sure I don't do this again," Serena said.
Quote
This was one of my best serving matches, says Djokovic
"This was one of my best serving matches," said the Serb. "Schwartzman is one of quickest on the ATP Tour. He's right-handed so I'll have to have different tactics. If my serve is good as it was today then I've got a pretty good chance."
Wozniacki
Former champion Caroline Wozniacki's tennis career ends
29-year-old Wozniacki's tennis career came to an end after she suffered a 5-7, 6-3, 5-7 defeat against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur.
The former world number one and Australian Open champion had earlier said this event will be the final one of her career.
The Danish international lifted 30 WTA titles and accumulated almost £27 million of prize money.
Women's singles
World number one Barty progresses, Kvitova to face Sakkari
Meanwhile, women's world number one Ashleigh Barty beat Elena Rybakina 6-3, 6-2 to move into the fourth round.
Barty will face 18th seed Alison Riske in the last 16.
Riske beat Barty's doubles partner Julia Gorges 1-6, 7-6 (7-4,) 6-2.
Petra Kvitova overcame Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-1, 6-2.
She will face Maria Sakkari, who defeated American 10th seed Madison Keys 6-4, 6-4.
Quote
It has been a great ride, says an emotional Wozniacki
"It has been a great ride," said Wozniacki. "It is fitting my last match would be a three-setter, a grinder, and I'd finish my career with a forehand error - those are the things I have been working on my whole career."
Twitter Post
WATCH: Wozniacki on her career
"It's been really amazing, it's been a great ride."— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2020
There's so many special memories to cherish, @CaroWozniacki ❤️#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/trHBZQmhGW