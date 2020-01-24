India
Charvi Chavan

Charvi Chavan

Asked on 24 January, 2020

Which team has won the most IPL titles?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Mumbai Indians (MI) have won the most IPL titles (4).

Trishla Chavan

Trishla Chavan

Asked on 24 January, 2020

Who are the defending champions of the IPL?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Mumbai are the defending champions of the IPL.

Shreya Balasubramanium

Shreya Balasubramanium

Asked on 24 January, 2020

Who won the first-ever IPL?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

The first-ever IPL was won by Rajasthan Royals (RR), in 2008.

Vivaan Pawar

Vivaan Pawar

Asked on 24 January, 2020

Where would IPL 2020 final be played?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

The IPL 2020 final would be played in Mumbai.

