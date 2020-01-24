24 Jan 2020
IPL Governing Council to discuss match timings and other issues
Sports
The Governing Council of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to meet on Monday to discuss multiple issues.
Among all, it is being reported that the issue regarding the match timings would be on the top of it all.
Also, the schedule would be finalized as an issue regarding the venue of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) is also pending.
Here is more.
Early start
With no doubleheaders, matches likely to begin early
Earlier this month, the dates for the tournament were finalized, from March 29 to May 24.
As the tournament would last 57 days, there would be no doubleheaders.
Consequently, it is also being said that this could lead to an early start of the matches, ideally at 7.30 PM.
A source said that considering how late the matches finish, it's a viable choice.
Reason
Broadcaster reasons for demand of early start
As far as the early start is concerned, the following are the reasons explained by the broadcaster:
The early start would allow the match and post-match presentation to wrap up early, thereby increasing viewership.
Sponsors are likely to get more exposure.
It would allow the crowd to leave early rather than waiting until mid-night and reach home late, especially during weekdays.
No compromise
Cricket can't be compromised for TV ratings, say a few
Meanwhile, a few were not in favor of early start, as they believe that the dew factor might play in favor of a team while the other could suffer.
"Crowds in cities like Mumbai and Bangalore need time after wrapping up work to reach their respective venues. Even in an 8 pm start, stadium begins to fill up only by 8.30 pm," they added.
Team increase
Increase of teams from eight to nine or 10
Meanwhile, the other agenda on the discussion would also be on possibly increasing the teams from eight to nine or 10 from the 2021 edition.
If done so, it is being believed that the teams could be divided into two groups, like the 2011 edition.
Also, the tournament could be split into two parts, with the second half being played around October.
Schedule and venue
2020 schedule and Rajasthan's venue to be finalized
Meanwhile, the final agenda would be to finalize the schedule for the upcoming edition this year.
However, prior to that, the venue for Rajasthan would also have to be confirmed.
The franchise is looking to play its opening couple of matches in Guwahati, as the security in the city needs to be addressed prior to the venue's finalization.