Serena Williams' performances in Grand Slams after victory in 2017
Sports
Serena Williams was handed a major blow in the ongoing Australian Open 2020.
Serena was beaten by China's Wang Qiang in the third round.
Qiang won the match 6-4, 6-7, 7-5. It is Serena's earliest exit at the Australian Open since 2006.
Serena, who had last won the 2017 Australian Open, has not managed to taste success at the Slams since then.
Serena 2017
Serena had last won a Slam back in 2017
Serena was pregnant when she won her 23rd singles Slam title in Melbourne.
She beat her elder sister Venus 6-4, 6-4 to pass Steffi Graf in the all-time list of Slam winners.
Since coming from her maternity break in 2018, the veteran ace managed to reach four Slam finals, however, she hasn't quite managed to crack the code.
And now, this loss added up.
Finals
Serena loses two successive finals at Wimbledon and US Open
Serena reached the Wimbledon 2018 women's singles final and was up against Angelique Kerber.
However, the star player went down 3-6, 3-6 to hand Kerber her third Grand Slam.
Serena played well at the Flushing Meadows and reached the final.
However, a one-sided final awaited her.
Japan's Naomi Osaka won 6-2, 6-4 in a controversial and emotional summit clash.
Information
Serena made a return in 2018 at Roland Garros
Serena missed the Australian Open 2018 and made her return to the Slams at Roland Garros. She got off to a strong start but pulled out of her fourth-round clash with Maria Sharapova. This was due to a pectoral injury since having a baby.
Serena 2019
Serena loses two more Slam finals in 2019
In 2019, Serena bowed out in the quarters of the Australian Open.
Karolina Pliskova beat Serena 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.
The veteran was ousted by unseeded American Sofia Kenin 6-2, 7-5 in the third round of the French Open.
At the Wimbledon, a repeat telecast awaited Serena.
Simona Halep thumped her 6-2, 6-2.
At the US Open, Serena was trumped by Bianca Andreescu 6-3, 7-5.