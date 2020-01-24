1st T20I, India beat New Zealand: List of records broken
Sports
The Indian cricket team beat New Zealand in the first T20I of the five-match series on Friday.
New Zealand managed 203/5 in 20 overs.
Three Kiwi batsmen posted brisk fifties to power them.
However, Team India was equal to the task and chased down the target at Eden Park.
Here are the records scripted in this match.
NZvsIND
How did the match pan out?
NZ got off to a flier with openers Martin Guptill (30) and Colin Munro (59) adding 80 runs for the first wicket inside eight overs.
The momentum was carried forward by skipper Kane Williamson (51) and Ross Taylor (54*).
In reply, India lost Rohit Sharma early.
However, KL Rahul (56) and Virat Kohli (45) added a 99-run stand.
Shreyas Iyer helped India win.
Munro
Munro equals Raina's tally in T20Is
Munro slammed his 10th career T20I fifty.
The southpaw surpassed the 1,600-run mark in the format and is the fourth Kiwi batsman to do so.
He also equaled Suresh Raina's tally (1,605).
Munro surpassed the 300-run mark against India (307).
He is now the highest run-scorer in India-New Zealand T20Is as well.
Bowlers
Santner, Bumrah and Chahal script these records
Mitchell Santner registered his 50th career T20I wicket.
The left-arm spinner became the third Kiwi bowler to achieve this mark after Tim Southee and Nathan McCullum.
Jasprit Bumrah (1/31) raced to 54 career T20I scalps and equaled Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez.
Yuzvendra Chahal (1/32) raced to 53 career T20I scalps and is now the second-most successful bowler for India after Bumrah.
Feats
Guptill races to 47 T20I catches, Sodhi scripts this feat
Taylor amassed his sixth career T20I fifty and raced to 1,797 runs.
Williamson notched his 10th career T20I fifty and his maiden one against India. He now has 1,556 runs in T20Is.
Guptill now has the third-highest catches in T20Is (47).
Kiwi spinner Ish Sodhi (2/36) has registered the most wickets against India in T20Is, going past Umar Gul's tally of 11 wickets.
Rahul, Kohli
Rahul slams 10th career T20I fifty, Kohli scripts this feat
Indian opener Rahul slammed his 10th career T20I fifty.
The versatile batsman is seven runs away from the 1,300-run mark in T20Is (1,293).
Rahul and Kohli have registered four fifty-plus partnerships in the last five T20Is.
Kohli is now the highest run-scorer for India against NZ in T20Is (242).
The 31-year-old went past MS Dhoni's tally (223).
New Zealand T20Is
Kiwis script third-highest total against India in T20Is
New Zealand scripted their third-highest total against India in T20Is.
This was their third 200-plus total against India in the format.
The Kiwis scripted their second-highest score in T20Is at the Eden Park.
The venue now has seven 200-plus totals.
India won just their second T20I against the Kiwis away from home out of six matches.