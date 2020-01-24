India
Ask NewsBytes
Amit Saxena

Amit Saxena

Asked on 24 January, 2020

When did Sadio Mane join Liverpool?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Mane joined Liverpool in 2016.

Vihaan Tambe

Vihaan Tambe

Asked on 24 January, 2020

Which club did Mane play for prior to joining Liverpool?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Prior to joining Liverpool, Mane played for Southampton.

Dhruv Sarin

Dhruv Sarin

Asked on 24 January, 2020

How many goals has Mane scored for Liverpool?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Mane has scored 74 goals in 154 matches for Liverpool.

Shaurya Kapur

Shaurya Kapur

Asked on 24 January, 2020

How many goals has Mane scored for Senegal?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Mane has scored 19 goals in 69 matches for Senegal.

