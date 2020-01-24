24 Jan 2020
Liverpool's Sadio Mane tweaks muscle: Details here
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has tweaked his muscle during their 2-1 Premier League win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday.
Mane, who had suffered the injury during the 32nd minute was replaced by Takumi Minamino, as Liverpool pulled off a hard-fought win.
Meanwhile, manager Jürgen Klopp has said that the injury does not look very serious, as Mane remains under observation.
Here is more.
Quote
Klopp believes it can happen to anyone at this point
"It was very average that he had to go off...hopefully, it's not too difficult or too bad, but we will see tomorrow. Yes, it can happen to anyone at this moment of the season," said Klopp.
Mane in 2019-20
Mane has been phenomenal for Liverpool this season
As Liverpool pray that Mane's injury is not that serious and he is back soon, Mane's performance for the club this season has been phenomenal.
In 31 matches across competitions, he has managed to score 15 goals.
So far, in the EPL, he has scored 11 off 22 and is Liverpool's joint-most top scorer in the tournament this season alongside Mohamed Salah.
Mane's records
Some records held by Mane
Following are some of the records held by Sadio Mane:
- He is the highest goal-scorer from Senegal in the Premier League (77).
- He is the highest away goal-scorer for Liverpool in the Champions League, with seven-plus goals.
- He is also the highest goal-scorer from Senegal in a single EPL season (22 goals).
Recent accolade
Mane recently won CAF African Player of the Year award
Considering his recent performance and achievements, Mane has won an accolade.
He was awarded the African Player of the Year award by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).
Mane edged past Salah and Algerian Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez to win the award.
Mane also became the second Senegalese, after El Hadji Diouf, to win the award.
Match report
How did the match pan out?
Jordan Henderson headed Liverpool front from Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner after eight minutes.
The hosts drew level six minutes after the break when the in-form Raul Jimenez glanced in Adama Traore's cross.
Goal-keeper Alisson kept out Traore and Jimenez as Wolves pressed to cause issues.
Roberto Firmino drilled home the winner with six minutes left.
However, Wolves missed a glorious chance in stoppage time.