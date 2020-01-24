India
Ask NewsBytes
Rakesh Bhatnagar

Rakesh Bhatnagar

Asked on 24 January, 2020

How many Grand Slams has Naomi Osaka won?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Osaka has won two Slams to date.

Chirag Rathore

Chirag Rathore

Asked on 24 January, 2020

Which was Osaka's first Slam win?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Osaka won the US Open in 2018.

Aanya Chatterjee

Aanya Chatterjee

Asked on 24 January, 2020

When was the last time Serena Williams won the Australian Open?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Serena last won the Australian Open in 2018.

Sanvi Bose

Sanvi Bose

Asked on 24 January, 2020

Which was the last Slam Serena won?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Australian Open 2018 was the last Slam Serena won.


