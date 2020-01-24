India
Ask NewsBytes
Aaryan Sharma

Aaryan Sharma

Asked on 24 January, 2020

When did Edinson Cavani join PSG?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Cavani joined PSG in 2013.

Harini Mistry

Harini Mistry

Asked on 24 January, 2020

Which club did Cavani play for prior to PSG?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Prior to PSG, Cavani played for Napoli.

Shreyas Chatterjee

Shreyas Chatterjee

Asked on 24 January, 2020

How many career club goals has Cavani scored?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Cavani has scored 351 club goals in 577 matches.

Sai Balasubramanium

Sai Balasubramanium

Asked on 24 January, 2020

Which was Cavani's first-ever senior club?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Cavani started his senior club career with Danubio.

