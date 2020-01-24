24 Jan 2020
Is Edinson Cavani joining Atletico Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain?
Sports
Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani has been subject to rumors of leaving his current club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).
As his contract comes to an end this year, he has been targeted by a number of top clubs.
However, as per his father, Cavani is most likely to join former Spanish champions Atletico Madrid, once PSG decides to sell him off or let him go.
Atletico calling?
Cavani's father wants him to join Atletico
Speaking in an interview on Spanish TV program El Chiringuito, Cavani's father, Luis, said that while the former wants to join a top European club, he would want him to join Atletico.
"(Diego) Simeone wants him now (in January). The head coach of Paris Saint-Germain (Thomas Tuchel) has also said he needs him to help compete in the Champions League," he said.
Quote
PSG do not want him to go to Atletico: Luis
"But, PSG do not want him to go to Atletico Madrid if he finds an agreement. I think there is a strong chance he will go to Atletico, the option to join the club (Atletico) always remains in June," added Luis.
The word
Luis feels PSG are unfairly treating Cavani
Luis further stated that in case PSG let him go and Atletico want him, he will undoubtedly sign for them over any other club.
He also feels that he is being treated unfairly in Paris.
"He is a player who needs time to play and today, he only plays four or six minutes per game. PSG are treating him unfairly," he concluded.
Other targets
Chelsea and Manchester United too eyeing Cavani
Among other targets, former English champions, Chelsea and Manchester United, too, are monitoring Cavani's situation and vying for his services.
For Chelsea, it is yet unclear if they want to sign him permanently this window or have him on loan.
Meanwhile, United are yet to make a decision whether they should really sign the veteran Cavani or eye some other top youth talent.
Cavani's career
Cavani has had a glorious career with PSG
Considering Cavani's stint in PSG, it has been absolutely glorious.
In 292 matches across competitions, he has scored 198 goals.
His best stint came during the 2016-17 season, where he had scored 49 goals in 50 matches across tournaments.
He has won four different titles on multiple occasions, including five Ligue 1 titles.
The UEFA Champions League is the title that has eluded him.