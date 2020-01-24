1st T20I, Pakistan beat Bangladesh: List of records broken
Sports
Pakistan beat Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series on Friday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
The hosts bowled well to restrict the Tigers to 141/5 in 20 overs.
Shaheen Afridi (1/23) was pick of the bowlers for Pakistan.
The Babar Azam-led team had to work hard to seal victory.
Here are the records scripted.
1st T20I
How did the match pan out?
Tamim Iqbal (39) and Mohammad Naim (43) gave Bangladesh a steady start (71).
Both players were watchful and set the base for a strong total.
However, their dismissals led to Pakistan hitting back.
Mahmudullah's unbeaten 19 helped Bangladesh get past 140.
In reply, Pakistan lost skipper Babar (0) and veteran Mohammad Hafeez (17) early on.
Pakistan kept their cool and chased down the total.
Feats
Babar scores maiden T20I duck, Hafeez scripts these feats
Babar scored a second-ball duck. The star batsman registered his maiden career T20I duck.
Hafeez now has 1,925 career T20I runs. He hit three fours and is now one away from the mark of 200.
The veteran batsman also went past the 200-run mark against Bangladesh in T20Is (210).
He became the first Pakistani batsman to script this feat.
Bangladesh
Tamim is Bangladesh's highest T20I run-scorer, Fizz equals Chahal
Tamim is now Bangladesh's highest run-scorer in T20Is (1,595).
He surpassed Shakib Al Hasan's tally of 1,567 runs.
Notably, Tamim has 1,652 T20I runs in total (ICC World XI). He went past Alex Hales (1,644).
This was also his highest T20I score against Pakistan.
Mustafizur Rahman has 53 career T20I scalps.
He equaled India's Yuzvendra Chahal in terms of T20I wickets.
Pakistan
Pakistan maintain their ascendancy against Bangladesh, Malik impresses
This was the 11th T20I meeting between the two teams.
Pakistan have maintained their ascendancy.
Pakistan now have nine wins in T20Is against Bangladesh. The hosts also ended their run of six T20I losses in a row.
Shoaib Malik registered his eighth career T20I fifty.
He went past the 2,300-run mark in T20Is and became the fourth batsman to do so.