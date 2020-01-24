India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Babar Azam
Bangladesh Cricket Team
Cricket
Mohammad Hafeez
Mustafizur Rahman
Pakistan Cricket Team
Shafiul Islam
Shoaib Malik
T20Is
Tamim Iqbal
1st T20I
Alex Hales
Babar
Babar Azam-led
Chahal
Gaddafi Stadium
Hafeez
ICC World XI
Mahmudullah
Malik
Mohammad Naim
Shaheen Afridi
Shakib Al Hasan
Tamim
Tigers
Yuzvendra Chahal
 
Ask NewsBytes
View all questions
Next Timeline