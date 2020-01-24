India
Ask NewsBytes
Reyansh Dasgupta

Reyansh Dasgupta

Asked on 24 January, 2020

Which country does Bruno Fernandes represent?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Fernandes represents Portugal at international level.

Shreyas Jain

Shreyas Jain

Asked on 24 January, 2020

When did Christian Eriksen join Tottenham Hotspur?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Eriksen joined Tottenham in 2013.

Ajay Dasgupta

Ajay Dasgupta

Asked on 24 January, 2020

How many goals has Edinson Cavani scored for PSG?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Cavani has scored 198 goals in 292 matches.

Ridhi Chatterjee

Ridhi Chatterjee

Asked on 24 January, 2020

Where did Timo Werner play prior to RB Leipzig?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Prior to Leipzig, Werner played for VfB Stuttgart.

