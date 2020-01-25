#GamingBytes: Top five vehicles to use in PUBG
PUBG is the most intense Battle Royale experience available to players, at the moment.
As players land solo, in duos or squads, to take out enemies and win the chicken dinner, they follow various strategies.
However, one important aspect of the game is the choice of vehicles, though it is often overlooked.
Vehicles spawn mostly near urban areas. Here are five best PUBG vehicles.
A note for all players using vehicles
Vehicles are useful if you have to travel long distances and the playzone is shrinking quickly.
If you are playing duo or squad, someone should keep a lookout as you drive.
While trying to run over an enemy with a vehicle, avoid driving straight and getting shot at.
Lastly, do not jump out of a moving vehicle as it severely reduces health.
Our basis of the list
We have only included vehicles from Erangel and Miramar maps as they overlap. Vehicles, available on Sanhok, are map-specific and will not spawn elsewhere. Notably, we will speak of land vehicles only, because let's face it- water vehicles in PUBG are not great at all.
Dacia
A family of merry killers
The Dacia is a four-seater sedan in PUBG. It is easily the best vehicle you can come across.
It combines speed, maneuverability and the right amount of muscle to knock other vehicles off the road or kill some on-foot players.
Surprisingly, it handles well on uneven terrain, making it perfect for quick getaways.
If you need a car, look no further.
Motorcycle
Be the best easy rider on PUBG
Okay, we will admit, the best ride for a duo is a motorcycle. The speed is immense and it is not easy for enemies to shoot, if you are driving quickly.
The motorcycle is also highly maneuverable, which makes it great for rough terrains.
Please do not confuse the normal motorcycle with the one with a sidecar. The latter has terrible balancing.
Van
A great pick for a big squad
Vans are great if you are playing with a six-member squad.
What could turn out to be a merry road trip, might be ruined by the van's speed. It is slightly slow and the bulky size makes it a little hard to control on uneven surfaces.
However, using the speed boost improves things.
Notably, the van provides good cover once the firing starts.
UAZ
Always bet on the classics
The UAZ is a classic choice for a war-torn map. It can fit a four-member squad and has enough muscle to provide cover and smash enemy vehicles.
However, the slow speed is a drawback while trying to outrun a shrinking playzone or escaping the dreaded red zone.
The closed-top version is preferable to the open one, as it provides more protection.
Buggy
The perfect quick-fix to a sticky situation
For the solo players, the Buggy should be your ideal choice.
It is fast and, importantly, handles extremely well off-road. This keeps the driver safe from attacks.
However, if you are playing a duo and travel on Buggy, your partner gets the short stick. The second seat in this vehicle is completely exposed to enemy bullets.
Your partner won't thank you for this!