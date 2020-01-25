England are the first team to score half-a-million Test runs
The England cricket team has once again scripted a new record in the longest format.
In the ongoing fourth Test against South Africa at The Wanderers, the visitors became the first side to amass 500,000 runs in the history of the game.
Skipper Joe Root's single through the covers took England to a landmark 500,000 run-mark.
Here's more.
Most Test runs
Australia, India and WI follow suit
The Three Lions achieved the feat in their 1022nd Test match.
Australia are second in the list, with 4,32,706 runs in 830 Tests.
The Indian cricket team, meanwhile, is third, with 2,73,518 runs in 540 Tests.
Australia and India are followed by the West Indies (2,70,441 runs in 545 Tests).
Records
England became the first side to play 500 away Tests
Recently, England became the first side in the history of cricket to appear in 500 away Test matches.
The moment arrived when England took the field at Port Elizabeth in the third Test match.
The side is currently playing its 501st away Test and 1,022nd match in the format.
England have won 370 Tests, lost 304 and drawn 347 of them.
Fourth Test
How has the fourth Test match panned out?
On a rain-hit first day, England got to bat for 54.2 overs.
The side scored 192/4 at stumps.
Openers Zak Crawley and Dominic Sibley added 107 runs for the first wicket.
Crawley scored his maiden Test fifty (66), whereas, Sibley amassed 44.
SA hit back and claimed four wickets.
Root (25*) and Ollie Pope (22*) are at the crease.
Information
England aim for 3-1 series victory against SA
South Africa took a 1-0 lead after winning the first Test. However, England came back strongly and sealed the next two matches. The visitors lead the series 2-1 and are on the verge of clinching the same 3-1. South Africa's batting is the worrying factor.