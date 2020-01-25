Happy Birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: List of his achievements
Indian cricket team Test specialist, Cheteshwar Pujara has become one of the most lethal batsmen in the red-ball cricket.
The second 'Wall' of India turned 32 today. A dependable batsman in the longest format, Pujara is one of the most technically sound players.
Over the years, Pujara has created a name for himself.
On Pujara's birthday, we look at his achievements.
Pujara Tests
A look at Pujara's career Test feats
Pujara has played 75 Test matches for Team India.
He has scored a staggering 5,740 runs at an average of 49.48.
The right-handed batsman has amassed 18 hundreds and 24 fifties.
He is the 11th-highest run-scorer in Tests for Team India.
He is 260 runs away from the 6,000-run mark in Tests.
Away Tests
Pujara has improved his performance away from home
The classical batsman was, at times, criticized for his performances away from home.
His records at home are more phenomenal. But he has fought his way back to become India's best batsman, apart from Virat Kohli, outside Asia.
Since 2018, he has amassed four centuries, away from home.
He also slammed three half-centuries overseas, during this period.
Away from home
A look at Pujara's performances away from home
The 32-year-old cricketer has featured in 34 Tests away from home.
He has amassed 2,269 runs at an average of 39.12.
Pujara has registered eight hundreds and six fifties.
In SENA countries, he has five hundreds to his name.
His 722-run tally in seven Tests Down Under, is his best feat.
He has also scored 500 Test runs in England (9 Tests).
Similarities
Pujara is following the footsteps of Rahul Dravid
Pujara, who is often called the true successor of Rahul Dravid, has done an amazing job to follow the footsteps of the legend.
Pujara and Dravid achieved the 5,000-run mark in Tests in 108 innings.
Both reached the 3,000-run feat in 67 innings. Interestingly, these two batsmen scored 4,000 Test runs in 84 innings.
Craft
Pujara's Test match craft shows his value
Pujara's grit is what makes him a special talent.
The 31-year-old has the distinction of facing 500-plus deliveries in a single Test innings. He is the only Indian player to do so.
Pujara had spent 1,868 minutes at the crease against Australia in the four-match Test series in 2018-19.
It is the third-most by an Indian batsman in a Test series.
Happy Birthday Pujara!
